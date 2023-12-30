Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 31 December 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrowSunday 31 December 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, New Year invites angry couples to make peace. Why end the year sulking? Changes at work are possible. Don't worry: the word changes is not synonymous with problems… It could also be good news.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 31 December 2023), excellent news in love: favorable Sun, Mercury and Venus. Possible important meetings from a professional point of view. Your career could take a turn.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, good news in love, a beautiful New Year promises and an excellent start with the Moon and Mars in your sign. A good job idea could also arrive in the next few hours. Maybe a proposal you've been waiting for for a long time to start the new year off in the best possible way.

ALL PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, those who have been single for a long time may not want to give up their freedom, however it may be worth the risk… As for work, you have the stars on your side from the beginning of 2024. Enjoy the moment! After all, these are festive days and you deserve some rest.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 31 December 2023), the Moon is in good aspect for love, think about what to do during the day and evening of New Year's Eve. Excellent news on the work front: Mars is favorable, you have both the idea and the possibility of starting again.

FISH

Dear Pisces, New Year's Eve will be a bit slow, perhaps you are not ready to do extreme things… As for work, there is an important project in sight, but you can think about it by February. There's still time. In short, enjoy a little relaxation and serenity for the moment.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 31 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: excellent day. Possible important meetings from a professional point of view.

TOMORROW'S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VERG THE NEITHER

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK