Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 29 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday 29 October 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the day is good for feelings with the sun right in your sign. You’re a little nervous and work-wise you’re trying to solve a few too many problems all at once.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 29 October 2023), the moon is favorable and from the 2nd of next month Venus will no longer be against it, therefore excellent news for love. On the work front there is a bit of confusion but it is normal.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are a little agitated but you have to take your life in hand and understand whether to make a change in your life or not. Many new possibilities are arriving at work and if you are a freelancer, avoid complications.

ALL PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, the morning is positive for love and nice opportunities could arrive that you can seize quickly. At work it is an interesting period that brings good results especially to those who have experienced a crisis in recent months.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 29 October 2023), the day is favorable for feelings so, if you are single, get busy meeting new faces. At work, there are many responsibilities and you would like to be more free to do what you like.

FISH

Dear Pisces, lonely hearts should not worry or think that they are unlucky because they are only betting on the wrong people. As far as work is concerned, if there have been slowdowns in the last period, now we can start again with energy and strength.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 29 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: the agitation is there, but the time has come to understand if you can take charge of your life and make a clear break with the past, improving what is wrong.

TOMORROW’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK