Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday January 29, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday 29 January 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the month of February which is almost upon us will be important to understand in which direction we are going, both in work and in love. This is a moment where there are many doubts, perplexities and some tension…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 29 January 2023), be less critical and touchy otherwise you could ruin both sentimental and friendship relationships. If you have to make some criticism, try to hold back a little longer otherwise even a historic friendship could be ruined.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, having no preconceptions, you manage to never fail your goals. Even though you don’t have knowledge in all fields, you often jump without fear. Be present and always act in the first person.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you really love your family, don’t neglect it for work, find time to be with your partner and your children, even organizing a trip out of town. Pay attention to the economy: you have to recoup some crazy expenses…

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 29 January 2023), the the most important thing you have to do now is to regain good psychophysical energy because in recent times they have been a bit heavy. Rest assured, the situation will soon change for the better.

FISH

Dear Pisces, interesting but tiring weekend. All in line with the last few days… A turning point is on the way, especially for those who have broken up or experienced a strong love crisis in the month of January.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 29, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Pisces: an interesting but tiring weekend. Breakthrough coming for many of you.

