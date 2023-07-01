Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday July 2, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday July 2, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, This early July weekend needs to be handled carefully. Lots of attention. Luckily you are always very careful and balanced when you experience emotions and relationships that you particularly care about.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 2 July 2023), a solution can also be found regarding certain age-old problems from a physical point of view. During the next ones you will be able to give something more than usual.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, these are days in which you find yourself in a state of great stress and nervousness. This can also indicate the fact that the truth must be told hidden by some misunderstanding or too marked pride.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are always very clear about ending relationships, friendships and all those situations that no longer work. When the days come when you convince yourself to say enough, you certainly don’t backtrack.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 2 July 2023), the next few are liberating days especially if there was a small crisis on Thursday and Friday, even of an existential type.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a little heeling will return this weekend in July. It must be said that this has been a very demanding period also at work. In recent months there are those who have had to deal with various tensions or have had to wait for economic help from outside.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, JULY 2nd 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: during the next ones you will be able to give something more than usual.

