Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday 15 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday 15 October 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, Venus in Virgo is encouraging you to stabilize your relationships and give greater stability to your affections. Mars in Scorpio offers you the opportunity to face professional challenges with great enthusiasm. The New Moon falls in your sign, bringing new opportunities and interesting projects.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 15 October 2023), a positive turning point is coming for many of you. Venus in Virgo will help you in the area of ​​dating and relationships. Now that Mars has entered your sky you feel even better. It’s the perfect time to pursue your goals with passion.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, small obstacles in relationships. Mars has become less energetic: you may feel a certain tiredness or lack of motivation. However, bet everything on the New Moon which could give you a special meeting or a new opportunity.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, Venus in Virgo infuses you with a renewed spirit. Mars in Scorpio helps you face challenges with greater enthusiasm and determination. The New Moon is in Libra and could bring some additional stress. Keep worries of various kinds at bay. Or at least try.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 15 October 2023), Venus during these hours helps you resolve old family issues. Unfortunately, you will have to face the hostility of Mars. Fortunately, this weekend’s New Moon will give you the hope you need to move forward as best you can.

FISH

Dear Pisces, love may present some challenges this week. Mars has recently become more magnanimous, giving you a surplus of energy and motivation. The weekend’s New Moon appears to focus on financial matters.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 15 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Capricorn: Venus in Virgo infuses you with a renewed spirit.

