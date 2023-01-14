Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday January 15, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSunday 15 January 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the Moon will be on your side, favoring relationships, social relationships and also the economic aspect. Some of you may have an interesting travel proposal, take advantage of the opportunity to the fullest.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 15 January 2023), the weekend will give you more energy, which will go in the direction of love… You may have a particular feeling with those born under the signs of Capricorn and Virgo, but also with Leo despite some possible hitches.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the Moon in opposition can cause some annoyance and perplexity, but the important thing is to recover. The weekend will mark a more favorable and concrete aspect in relationships.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, over the weekend you will be able to solve a problem that seemed like a mountain to you, also thanks to the help of a family member. If you have open questions with friends better clarify these days.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Sunday 15 January 2023), this weekend you feel like resting. Just rest. Do nothing. Possible a clash with the boss, or in any case with those who limit your range of action. You have to take things slow.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you have a great love for others and you are generous, at the same time you are also very emotional and when your measure goes beyond the limit, you get out of reality and lose control. A little discomfort could spill over into love and relationships with others.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Scorpio: the weekend will give you more energy, which will go in the direction of love…

