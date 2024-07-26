Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Saturday July 27, 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that we then find online. But how to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSaturday, July 27, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, if you have important things to do, it is better not to put them off. It is better to let things slide, the stars are starting to be favorable. A Sunday with many intriguing planets is expected. Those who have new adventures at work are thrilled.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday, July 27, 2024), you will have to make the most of this day even if you are very afraid of making a mistake. The Moon in opposition could generate some small conflicts. Over the next few hours, a project that has been organized for a long time could be postponed. Try not to get too angry…

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the next few hours you will be able to liven up a union that has been off for a while, even if there could be some anger for something that is not working at work. The sky gives you the desire to get back into the game. During the day on Sunday, it will be better to listen to your partner’s needs.

ALL PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, negotiations in love. Bad mood at work. During the day on Sunday you will no longer have the Moon in opposition, Mercury and Venus will be favorable. From August 5, the fog at work will clear.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday, July 27, 2024), it’s better to talk today than tomorrow. A final choice about work is in sight. Many of you are tackling everything too hastily, but your ideas about work will soon be appreciated.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you must not isolate yourself in love. You must be careful at work because someone could hurt you. Favorable moon that makes Sunday promising in love.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, JULY 27 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s tomorrow is Aquarius: better to talk today than tomorrow. Definitive choice on the job in sight.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO THE NEITHER

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK