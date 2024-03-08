Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 9 March 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Saturday 9 March 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you are good people and friendly to everyone, tomorrow you will have to pay attention to those who make the best of a bad situation. There is someone plotting behind your back, open your eyes. Sometimes by being too good you risk getting scammed, because they'll get in the way and then you'll have to figure it out on your own.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 9 March 2024), Mars is transiting in your sky and this will influence you positively in terms of the work sphere. You will finally be able to demonstrate what you really are worth.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, pay attention to your feelings. Lately you've been putting your partner aside a bit and he might rightly point this out to you. It's time to take stock of the situation. Courage. There's no point in getting angry if something doesn't go the way you want. Roll up your sleeves.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, it will be a day to forget, so try to take everything with a pinch of salt. A series of unexpected events will ruin a project you've been working on for a long time, ruining any opportunity for a breakthrough. Love? It's time to act. After so many years together, it's time to take an important step forward. Maybe a marriage or children.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 9 March 2024), there will be some family tensions due to a problem that you have been carrying with you for at least a year. Stay firm on your ideas and you will see that others, sooner or later, will follow you. But don't overdo it.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Saturday will be full of love and passion. You will have strength and energy to spare and this will bring you many new things on the professional front. If you continue like this, successes will not be long in coming.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, MARCH 9 2024, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: excellent news from the work front.

