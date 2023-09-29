Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 30 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSaturday 30 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you will have a subdued and somewhat stressful weekend. Doubts begin to arise in love but don’t make hasty decisions. Try to take advantage of the weekend to rest thoroughly.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 30 September 2023), a very flat weekend awaits you but in a few days things will change and results will arrive both in the work and professional fields. Pay attention to nutrition and physical fitness.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, over this weekend dedicate yourself to yourself: take care of your diet and physical fitness, sleep more and pamper yourself a little by sleeping more. Increase your self-esteem.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, pay attention to love over the next few hours as small arguments could arise with your partner that could bring you problems. Even big ones. Use caution in your words and avoid clashes.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 30 September 2023), you want cuddles and tenderness: buy yourself a gift or buy it for someone. Give yourself some serenity and time to relax since you really need to relax.

FISH

Dear Pisces, weekend of recovery after a tough week even if you still have some worries on your mind. You need to relax a bit.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 30 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: during this weekend dedicate yourself to yourself.

