Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 25 December 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox every day, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, Saturday 25 December 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in the next few hours you may be receiving a new stimulus from your friends. You can take advantage of some advice from an acquaintance, someone who can directly influence your daily life. They will be selfless and very relevant suggestions. Don’t settle for following the routine.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (December 25, 2021), the moon phase affects you particularly by giving you the impression that you cannot take part in what is important. However, this loss of control can teach you a lot about yourself.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you have been holding back for a long, long time. It is time to understand who you are and what is important to you. Don’t think about others or what is right for them. Do not ask anyone for advice, this is not the time. Focus on your goals.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, when you think about future projects you have a lot of difficulty understanding where to mark a limit. You know what you want so well that you risk being pushed a little too far by your enthusiasm. Keep an eye on problems that may arise soon.

FISH TANK

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (Saturday 25 December 2021), you know what you want and it is definitely a good thing, apart from when it does not correspond exactly with what is expected of you. Try not to repress your instincts in love, but also in work.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you feel like you are sailing in unknown waters, yet the emotions you feel are quite familiar. Maybe you have already visited this place in your imagination …

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 25 DECEMBER 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, is that of Aquarius: you know what you want. Don’t repress instinct.

