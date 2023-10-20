Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 21 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSaturday 21 October 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, over the next few hours the Moon will make you experience new emotions in love. This also applies if you are thinking about a person from the past: you can try to get closer this weekend. Singles are also favored: try to go out more, Venus will give you a hand.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 21 October 2023), a positive and important weekend. Compared to a few months ago, the situation has changed for the better and will improve even more in the coming weeks, also thanks to your different way of dealing with situations.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, tomorrow, Saturday 21 October, will be a day of recovery for you, especially with regards to feelings. Dedicate yourself more to love: the time has come to rediscover passion. Love will be even better next month thanks to the positive influence of Venus.

ALL PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, tomorrow will be a somewhat subdued day for you in which you will let yourself be carried away by nostalgia and problems that originate in the past. In love, don’t dredge up the past or old crises.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 21 October 2023), a positive weekend awaits you in which your creativity will reign supreme and will make you do unusual and fun things. Be careful with interpersonal relationships, your attitude is not always understood and misunderstandings and discussions can arise. Caution is needed.

FISH

Dear Pisces, try to clarify your heart, to better understand what you want to do with the story you are living. To move on? End it here? Try to think about it. All interpersonal relationships will however be facilitated by the positive influences of the planets.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 21ST 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Libra: the Moon over the next few hours will make you experience new emotions in love.

TOMORROW’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK