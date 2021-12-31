Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday 1 January 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox every day, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, Saturday 1 January 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during this weekend you will be able to recover lost emotions. If for any reason you have been holding back for the past few days, now is the time to let yourself go.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (January 1, 2022), there is a certain sentimental uncertainty that causes disturbances. Couples formed for some time may have had some discussion regarding future projects, while those who have recently found a partner may be gripped by some doubts.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you cannot be asked to close yourself within four walls and so take advantage of these days at the beginning of the year to see people you haven’t seen for a long time and try new emotions and experiences.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, there will be positive growth over the weekend. 2022 could be the turning point for you both professionally and personally.

FISH TANK

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (Saturday 1 January 2022), it would be appropriate to breathe and recover physical and mental energies. Also because a tiring Sunday awaits you …

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, this weekend love will count more than anything and we must live it to the fullest. Surprise your partner and take some time out for yourself.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 1 JANUARY 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 30 DECEMBER 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, is that of Capricorn: there will be positive growth. 2022 could be the turning point for you.

TOMORROW’S FORECASTS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK