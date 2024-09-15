Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Monday 16 September 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that we then find online. But how to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday, September 16, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the week that is starting for you will be very interesting even if with some small obstacles to overcome. Love? Relationships are still very romantic, especially for stable couples, while singles can show off the latest weapons of courtship.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, September 16, 2024), you will have a big smile on your face. The sentimental sphere is very mental and intimate, but that more erotic impulse that usually characterizes the sign could be missing. As for work, it would be better to avoid bickering and arguments: a good determination will have to be directed towards positive and proactive projects.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a lucky week awaits you, ready for many new things in the coming days. Love life is very sweet and intimate, but moments of sudden passion may be missing. As for work, the stars guarantee luck and money, for a truly ideal period to start a new project.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during the next few hours there will certainly be no lack of grit, even if it will have to be directed in the right way. Love is a bit dull, even if still romantic, however the stars reward singles with new and fiery encounters.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, September 16, 2024), a particularly lucky week awaits you. The love sphere still requires a little patience, especially since the relationship could be much less romantic than usual. The work sphere is much more interesting, because there will be the possibility of making new alliances…

FISH

Dear Pisces, very feisty days await you. The sentimental sphere is dominated by physicality, with the desire to put into practice new and mischievous fantasies with your partner. As for work, it requires a little more attention, especially in terms of communication with colleagues.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 16 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: you will have a big smile printed on your face.

