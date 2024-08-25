Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Monday 26 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that we then find online. But how to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 26 August 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, many of you may experience situations from the past over the next few hours. You may also meet people you haven’t seen in a while. A significant psychophysical recovery is expected. Courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, August 26, 2024), many are winning battles of a psychological and physical nature and, for those who have been ill for years, this is an important milestone. A turning point is coming, even financially. Good! Try to keep the course straight.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if there have been conflicts or separations recently, now you can start again in a big way. Favorable Venus and Mars will guarantee you the desire to go far and explore new shores both at work and in your private life. Get busy.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during the next few hours you may get angry if someone doesn’t do what they should do (at least according to you…). Women in particular will be quite severe with men. If there is too much deprivation of freedom, more than one person could disappear… Be careful! Moderate yourself.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 26 August 2024), this is a time of strength for all those who want to give themselves an important emotion, a special sensation or let a difficult and heavy period slide off them.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in these hours of late August you are experiencing increasingly strong emotions regarding relationships. Friday and Saturday were confusing days that called everything into question but now you will be able to love or experience something beautiful.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 26 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s tomorrow is that of Sagittarius: Venus and Mars in your favor will guarantee you the desire to go far.

