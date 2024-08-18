Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Monday 19 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, let go of negative thoughts, especially in love. Maybe you need to look for a new job, you are not completely satisfied. Don’t be angry if something doesn’t go according to plan.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, August 19, 2024), you can’t control love, let yourself go with your feelings. Great opportunities at work. There are excellent opportunities for success. Roll up your sleeves.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, new adventures are coming on a sentimental level. At work your colleagues respect you, but it is always better to be careful of those who will try to put a spoke in your wheels. You must count on your own strengths to achieve your goals. Do not rely on others but only on yourselves.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the Moon is with you today, do not miss the opportunities that will come. Too much stress at work, try to take some situations more lightly. Do not rely on others but only on yourself.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday, August 19, 2024), you like not to stand still in love, but this time choose well! At work it’s time to make a change. Make an important decision. Don’t rely on others but only on yourself.

FISH

Dear Pisces, postpone discussions in love until next week. Consider your words carefully, especially at work. Do not rely on others, but only on yourself. Before accepting an offer, weigh the pros and cons.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 19 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Aquarius: you are called to make important choices. Try to do it in the best way.

