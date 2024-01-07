Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 8 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrowMonday 8 January 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, be careful not to argue within the family, those who have invested money must try to recover it. Few substantial changes, actions against rivals, exes or to claim one's rights have not yet given the desired outcome. In short, a situation that invites us not to take steps longer than we can chew.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 8 January 2024), the month you are experiencing will not stand out from the others from the point of view of solutions, those who have changed companies are not satisfied, others who are at the head of a company may be thinking about a new role or restructuring ahead of the middle part of the year. But a check will need to be done soon…

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this is the month that allows you to seize opportunities on the fly, it would be appropriate to set new goals now, if agreements have not already been signed without wasting time. In fact, the first part of 2024 will be better than the second.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, jobs in contact with people and new professions are valued, those who have a leadership role can improve their situation. If new collaborations are proposed you don't have to say no. Those who prefer solitude are free to think as they want, but it would be a real shame to waste these good stars which in the second part of January bring feelings to the maximum.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 8 January 2024), it is not the time to be discouraged, even if January will prove to be an unquestionably complex month. It will be a good idea to take advantage of this period to make plans for late spring, being careful not to take risks, not to leave the certain for the uncertain, as some did last year.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Jupiter at the beginning of 2024 is in good aspect, offering stability and stability. Projects that started uncertainly in the autumn of last year can recover. Love is uncertain for couples, feelings are not so much in question but there are problems that spill over into the couple from the outside.

