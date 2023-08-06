Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 7 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 7 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, you feel a little put aside and you really don’t like this… As far as work is concerned, it hasn’t been an easy year up to now but now it’s time to think only about the holidays! Relax.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 7 August 2023), the day will not be one to remember above all because you are a little subdued and don’t feel like doing anything. Try to relax, however, also with your mind and not think about all the problems that are nagging you. Improvements in sight from the 15th of the month.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the past year was marked by a great deal of work that took time away from your existential experiences. After having worked so hard, now you want your spaces back to experience new emotions. Unplug!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, an important day from the point of view of the goals to be achieved which will finally be conquered. In love everything goes well as for work.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 7 August 2023), your mind is confused by a thousand and more thoughts. You feel trapped and forced to do things you really don’t want to do.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during this week you will feel particularly under pressure especially in the sentimental sphere. Despite this, it will still be better than in the days that have just passed.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 7 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Capricorn: an important day from the point of view of the goals to be achieved.

