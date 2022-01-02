Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 3 January 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox every day, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, Monday 3 January 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, there have been quite a few problems for you on the sentimental front in the past few months. So there may be some discussion tomorrow as well. Also pay attention to money. You’ve been having excessive spending lately, now it’s time to check it out if you don’t want to find yourself in too much trouble. Are you satisfied with your work?

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (January 3, 2022), you have many doubts and perplexities about your partner. The time for clarification has come. On the other hand, keeping everything inside is useless, better to talk to each other. If you think that history has come to an end, have the courage to move on. At work, Jupiter is dissonant and therefore it is better not to make expensive projects.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the opposite Moon makes you even more nervous and confused. If you have two relationships at the same time, it’s time to clarify and decide which side you want to be on. You can’t have two feet in one shoe. At work, if you have made any requests, you may receive the answers you have been waiting for.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, lucky and positive day. You will experience excellent days for love in this month of January, especially on weekends. Take advantage of it to spend as much time as possible in the company of your partner, for moments of romance. At work, you could start an important project.

FISH TANK

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow (Monday 3 January 2022), a positive day, but you will experience the best in the next weekend. Some small suffering, therefore, can be there. At work, this is a time of nervousness. You are trying to change your life, but be careful not to overdo the controversy!

FISH

Dear Pisces, the Moon is in opposition, and this is never good news. Further problems especially for couples who are already experiencing a period of crisis and quarrels. If you think the relationship has come to an end, end it for good. Be careful at work, especially when it comes to finances. Don’t spend too much.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 3 JANUARY 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, is that of Capricorn: a positive day from every point of view.

