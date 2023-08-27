Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 28 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 28 August 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, this week will bring with it a greater focus on your responsibilities. The stars suggest that you may be involved in challenging work projects. Equilibrium. It will take balance.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 28 August 2023), the next promises to be a period of introspection and authenticity. Planetary influences indicate that you may feel prompted to explore your deepest emotions and address inner issues.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this week will bring with it an adventurous and optimistic energy. The stars suggest that you may be drawn to new experiences and adventures.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a week of focus and commitment begins for you. Astral influences indicate that you may need to focus on your responsibilities. You will be able to make significant progress and reach your goals.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 28 August 2023), the week will bring with it greater awareness and intuition. You may feel more connected to the world around you and to your inner world. Follow your inner guide.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a time of reflection and compassion is coming for you. Planetary influences indicate that you may feel compelled to share your love and support with others.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 28 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Capricorn: a week of focus and commitment begins for you. You will be able to achieve your goals.

