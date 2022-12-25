Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday, December 26, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday December 26, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, you have a great sense of self-control, but sometimes it’s really hard to hold on to it. Someone really wants to put a spanner in the works and make you lose patience. In any case, try to keep a door open to dialogue with everyone, so as to be superior.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 26 December 2022), on this day of Boxing Day you can completely relax. On the other hand, they are days of celebration for everyone. Even if you have to be alone with yourself for a while, try to take advantage of it to unplug.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you feel slightly inadequate in everything you do, as if the weight of everything you have to do has become insurmountable. Yours is above all a mental tiredness, so in these festive days you should above all switch off and relax. Ignore any obstacles.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love there are really positive signs, even if in the first part of the day you will be a little down in the dumps. Friendship relationships are good, which can be strengthened in these festive days. This weekend will give you great emotions. Even at work despite the period you will be very productive.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 26 December 2022), there will be positive signs in love. If you have had quarrels or arguments with your partner, you can recover as soon as possible. Between now and the end of the year, be patient and don’t make hasty decisions.

FISH

Dear Pisces, don’t be selfish, someone very close may require listening. In love, if you are not interested in a person, let them understand. It is useless to pretend or deceive people. Sincerity always pays off and it pays off sooner or later.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 26, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Aquarius: peace will return to love.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK