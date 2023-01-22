Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday January 23, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 23 January 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, a great week is about to begin. Even if the stories of the past cause some discomfort, everything will be fine. As far as work is concerned, the arrival of important opportunities to be seized on the fly cannot be excluded.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 23 January 2023), the next week will be discreet for you. In married life the desire to discuss will return, while at work the situation is currently a bit blocked. Try to force your hand…

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if a union has failed, now we need to understand the reason. As far as work is concerned, there will be the opportunity to closely follow the evolution of an important project.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a decent week awaits you. In love the stars will ask for clarity, while in work there are those who are tired, very tired. Try to get some rest.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 23 January 2023), couples in crisis must find time to be together. Only in this way everything will improve quickly. As far as work is concerned, there is turmoil which could prove productive. Courage!

FISH

Dear Pisces, couples who have been in a relationship for some time will want to define it. Clarify once and for all. As far as work is concerned, good ideas will come to be exploited and developed.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Pisces: good ideas will come to be exploited and developed…

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK