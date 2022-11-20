Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Sunday November 20, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday November 21, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, luck will really be on your side over the next few days. Pay attention only to tomorrow and to Thursday where you could have some problems in love. Bite your tongue…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 21 November 2022), a positive week is starting for those born under this sign. Things will go great especially over the next weekend and especially on Sunday.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a quiet day awaits you. But the peace won’t last very long: Saturday and Sunday will in fact be two rather negative days both at work and in love, so avoid taking unnecessary initiatives.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are starting a fantastic week: seven exceptional days await you that you have been waiting for for a long time. Soon the Moon and Venus will enter your sign and make you fly in love.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 21 November 2022), the day will be positive. But don’t rest too much on your laurels. Soon, however, the Moon will enter your sign which will also make you experience an excellent weekend. Favor couple relationships.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during today you will experience positive and negative phases. The next few days will be better from the point of view of luck while during the weekend you can experience problems. Keep calm.

