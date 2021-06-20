Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 21 June 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox every day, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, Monday 21 June 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius is Fishes present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, positive situation in love thanks to a promising astral picture. If you’ve been single for a long time, you can finally find your soul mate. At work there may be controversy with colleagues and superiors. Someone may no longer believe in you. Prove him wrong.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, the day is very promising, especially as regards family relationships. At work, you want to say what you really think. In the past, to quietly live and avoid controversy, you have kept everything inside, but now you are tired.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the day in love promises well and the more your ideas pass the more clear they become. At work you feel unrewarded and bored, because you don’t like what you do. Look for something different, in order to find the right stimuli. Those around you no longer recognize you.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, in love you must avoid quarrel situations, especially if the partner is far away and you cannot always look at each other to talk and clarify. At work you have to find a compromise. You can’t go on like this. You are manic and precise, but unfortunately not everyone is like you and this bothers you.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, in love you must give the right weight to words. Sometimes you risk saying a few words too many and arguing with your partner. Excuse yourself and count to ten before opening your mouth. At work you would like to change everything but be careful not to make everything worse.

FISHES

Dear Pisces, tomorrow the attention will be a little lower and this can annoy you. In the coming days, love will be the protagonist again. You can therefore start smiling again and find the desired serenity. At work you recover and excellent opportunities may soon arise. Make important choices for the future.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, 21 JUNE 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope of tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: it is time to clarify conflicting issues and relationships.

