Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 21 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 21 August 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the weekend will travel with the Moon in your sign and will involve singles who want to rewrite the page of feelings; for stable couples, however, a quiet period is approaching. Pacific.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 21 August 2023), shortly after the weekend, exactly Tuesday, important clarifications will arrive for singles. For couples, on the other hand, they won’t have to pull too much in the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the most important thing for singles in the coming days will be to have clear ideas; couples will have the opportunity to resolve any misunderstandings that have recently arisen.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the coming days for you will be days of casual encounters especially for the most willing singles. Couples will recover some of the lost relationship.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 21 August 2023), swearing eternal love in the next few days won’t seem like the right thing. Singles in these hours will be looking for spaces of freedom and at the same time a person with whom to share projects and ideals.

FISH

Dear Pisces, shortly after the weekend for singles will be the right time to meet; in couples, on the other hand, it will be possible to talk with serenity. Tackling problems and solving them.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 21st 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: couples will have the opportunity to resolve any misunderstandings that have recently arisen.

