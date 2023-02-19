Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday February 20, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday February 20, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you are still not sure what you are really looking for in love but you certainly need to experience more intriguing sensations. It’s time to start planning some interesting trips. Something that entertains you.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 20 February 2023), sentimental relationships need to recover from a period of difficulty. The week will be monotonous and you will be very busy with your commitments but at the same time you will have to try not to neglect your partner too much.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, Transiting Mars will affect your mood and this will ensure that you face the days in a decidedly upbeat and optimistic tone. Beware of any small deception from a person you know very well…

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, over the next few hours you will be annoyed by those who fill you with false illusions but, fortunately, you don’t always give much importance to their words. Try to spend a quiet week even in love.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 20 February 2023), during the week that is starting, very heated days will alternate with days that will see you decidedly subdued. Your mood will play a fundamental role in relationships, both love and work.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during the week that is about to begin you will have to take some free time to spend a few hours in the company of your loved ones. Also try to find time for your partner…

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: Mars in transit will affect your mood in a positive way.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO