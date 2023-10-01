Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 2 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday 2 October 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you may have some difficulties in love: couples have to resolve problems that arose over the last two months. Don’t overdo your work commitments.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 2 October 2023), an interesting week under the banner of Venus is about to begin. A simple friendship could become something more and flashbacks are possible. For couples it is the right time to recover a separation. As far as work is concerned, good news is expected.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, pay attention to loves that are too distant or unattainable since you could be undecided between two stories between the past and the present. Watch out for expenses.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a period of more reflection than action is beginning in which it is possible to be asked to choose between two stories. Couples need to find serenity again. As far as work is concerned, responsibility and the desire to get involved increases.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 2 October 2023), tensions for singles this week while couples can find serenity: relationships that are jeopardized are at risk. Unrest at work too. Don’t worry: everything passes.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Venus could bring great love while couples in crisis will be able to recover lost ground. As far as work is concerned, there can be great satisfaction on the way.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 2 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: a simple friendship could become something more.

