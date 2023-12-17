Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday 18 December 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrowMonday 18 December 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, it will be a positive day for you and you will be able to dedicate yourself to greater relaxation and fun, no longer think about the problems you had in the past, try to enjoy the moment, even if you cannot indulge in much – neither trips or trips out of town – find what you can that you need in the arms of loved ones that you can embrace. Love does not undergo major shocks in this period.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 18 December 2023), it will be a pleasant day for you, the planets are on your side and make your passion grow, take advantage of it to organize something beautiful for the person you love, also to make you forgive me for some forgetfulness of the past.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the stars speak of ongoing changes, especially in the professional field, you can't back down right now, don't be afraid, successes are coming. It could also be a change of city or something different than in the past. Love is also going well, you have no opposing planets.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, it will be a positive day, you will feel strong and calm, even if not everything you see is to your liking. You could also catch up in love, getting closer to someone by clarifying what you had left pending, but you will have to do it without fear of speaking.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 18 December 2023), it will be a subdued day, tiredness is starting to make itself felt, try to be vigilant especially in love, think carefully before speaking.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a positive day in love, try to give more space to your feelings, you need it. The stars give you great charm and this could be your chance. Roll up your sleeves and you'll see that everything will go well.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 18 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: the planets are on your side, passion grows.

