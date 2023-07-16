Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday July 17, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday July 17, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, in love there will be sparks in the afternoon hours. At work, continue to work hard as always and you will be able to complete all your projects. Maybe it could be the right time to get something special like a raise or a new role.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 17 July 2023), what a beautiful day for feelings. New encounters are not to be underestimated. At work, you have all the credentials to achieve great results, even though someone could hinder your ascent.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the day is a bit down on matters of love. Better to take some time to be alone. At work, take the time to make the right choice. Don’t go in a hurry otherwise you risk making serious mistakes.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, be careful in love because lately you have been quite critical but there could also be the return of an ex. At work you are in a stop phase and soon you will have to decide what to do. Continue like this or look for some new way? Look around.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 17 July 2023), this Monday is beautiful for love and to clarify what is wrong in the couple. At work, the time has come to face all the problems in order to move forward.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the afternoon will be better than the morning for feelings with Venus becoming supportive. At work, keep striving as you are doing because you are on the right path to success.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, JULY 17TH 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: love shines and allows you to achieve great things. This applies to both singles and those with a long history.

