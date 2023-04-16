Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday, April 17, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday April 17, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, Mercury is opposite, which will cause ups and downs at work. In love, Venus is in a good position and will be of great help to you, giving you exciting moments. These days are going to be a roller coaster ride. On the other hand, however, heavy responsibilities and challenges await you…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 17 April 2023), you will have a lot of energy in love. Singles will have a strong desire to be distracted and to do other things. As far as work is concerned, there are many commitments to fulfill. For those born under this sign there will be no real peace of mind. Just when you need a break, another mishap will appear and ruin your peace of mind.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the Sun and the Moon are in conjunction with Jupiter, a good period awaits you. As far as feelings are concerned, couples are very serene and singles should take advantage of this period to try to get to know someone better. The support of the stars ensures peace of mind.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, over the next few hours you will be favored by Jupiter. In love, you will trust your partner more and if you are single, you may meet someone. As for the work, you will be more precise than ever. For those born under the sign of Capricorn, everything is under control. There are not many obstacles and quiet days await you.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 17 April 2023), if you are single, you will be full of attractions over the next few hours. New stimuli await you. Interesting opportunities will open up in the office and everyday life will become a little more lively. In private life there will be a lot of news and you could make new acquaintances or interesting romantic relationships.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Venus could bring you problems. In love, finding common ground with your partner will be more difficult than expected. At work you will earn more. Venus is all smoke and no fire. Especially in love, there is a risk that a series of unexpected events derail all your plans.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, APRIL 17 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: in love you will have a lot of energy. Singles will have a strong desire to be distracted and to do other things.

