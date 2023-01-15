Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday January 16, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday January 16, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, possible tensions in love. Things don’t go as you would like and for this reason you are a little subdued. There is therefore no shortage of inconvenience and complications, even if in general we are about to open a positive week. Avoid falling in love with already committed people or carrying on two relationships at the same time.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 16 January 2023), you will be full of energy and desire to do well. Important emotions are arriving, with the Sun, Mercury and Saturn in a decisive and favorable aspect. You are very open to dialogue and to help those who need your help. Act, don’t stand still, otherwise nothing will change. So maybe a new love will be born.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the moment of redemption has arrived, and this week is truly favorable. Good news could arrive in the next few days, especially on the 22nd you could receive an excellent opportunity. Always remember that the best chances must be conquered, nothing happens by chance. In this period a love or a friendship can be born or reborn.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this Monday opens in the name of many anxieties and problems that are whirling through your head. You would like to have more certainties and limit conflicts and disagreements. Mercury and Saturn will bring serenity to work: you may have quarreled with colleagues and superiors. Singles can rediscover the desire to love and be loved.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 16 January 2023), things are booming in love, it is no coincidence that you are among the top signs of 2021. For those who have experienced a crisis or a discussion of a certain amount, now is the time to clarify and start again. Jupiter will soon no longer be against it, so you will also be able to recover from an economic point of view. A business meeting could open up opportunities for you to change the scene and make a career.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are looking for yourself and for a compass to follow. In love, tension and nerves on edge due to some quarrel with the partner or the distance. Have some patience as things will settle down in February. Talk to each other and clarify.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JANUARY 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Scorpio: you are full of energy, great emotions are on the way.

