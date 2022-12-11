Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Monday, December 12, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowMonday December 12, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the week will be interesting for you in many ways that will lead you to reach your moment of absolute form. Two days are more subdued, those at the beginning of the week, while from Thursday the Moon will enter your sign, making you also experience a splendid weekend.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 12 December 2022), you will experience the coming week in the name of tranquility and relaxation. The first part of the week was very good while the second part was a little more subdued.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, tomorrow – Monday 12 December 2022 – will be good enough for you, but not quite the best days will follow. Things will get even worse starting next Friday. Take courage.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, an almost all good week is coming for you with the exception of the departure alone. The following six days will instead be top: everything will culminate with Sunday which will be truly splendid.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Monday 12 December 2022), tomorrow will be very pleasant and lucky. There won’t be a day when you are unlucky. From Friday the stars will be super favorites and Venus will enter your sign giving you a great charge of love.

FISH

Dear Pisces, what is about to begin will be a very positive day for you. We will start with very good days which will be followed by a subdued weekend.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 12, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Pisces: a very positive day. Enjoy it big!

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK