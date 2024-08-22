Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Friday August 23, 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the time has come to make important decisions, especially regarding collaborations and interpersonal relationships. As for work, stay focused and don’t let yourself be distracted by other people’s opinions. Your health is good but avoid excesses.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday, August 23, 2024), you may feel particularly inspired and ready to undertake new projects, especially in the creative field. Determination will lead you to overcome any obstacles and distinguish yourself for your ability to go beyond the appearance of things.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in this strange period for love relationships, before saying yes or no you have to think carefully. Even lonely hearts will have an extra gear from the end of the month, after all Sagittarius loves to experiment, get involved, change the rules of the game if boredom reigns supreme. As for work, since June some projects have been scaled back, it cannot be ruled out that there were those who thought they had been unfairly put aside. Now it will be easier to get back in the game.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are ready to love. Even reaching a compromise will be easier. You are heading towards a new chapter in your life, take advantage of this astrological situation again: from September you will have to think almost exclusively about all the things you will have to do.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday, August 23, 2024), July was the heaviest month, couples who are still together at the end of August after the stress experienced in that period are strong. Children, the house, money, so many thoughts but also so many solutions coming now that Jupiter is favorable.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there was no shortage of tension, August did not favor feelings. As for work, you have taken on some great responsibilities for the fall. Between September and February, there will be no shortage of tests. Courage.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 23 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s day tomorrow is that of Aquarius: children, home, money, many thoughts but also many solutions coming now that Jupiter is favorable.

