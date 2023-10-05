Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Friday 6 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowFriday 6 October 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, for months your life has become a continuous battle for many reasons. You had to fight against everything and everyone to make your way at work. This is not the time to make important decisions regarding your private life.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 6 October 2023), the transit of Venus has caused you considerable worries and anxieties in recent days. Even the most solid couples have argued a lot about significant problems that mainly concern the house and money management.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in this period you are very irritating and grumpy. You are bored because you do the same things every day and you would like to change your life by starting to do more stimulating things. It will be important to speak clearly in love so as not to create misunderstandings with your partner.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, what is coming to an end has been a week of reflection. Maybe someone was called to make an important decision regarding work or the economic sphere and wanted to think about it carefully before taking a big step. Over the last few days you have experienced moments of tension, try to rest your mind to be more clear-headed.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 6 October 2023), in recent times you have frequently been accused of things for which you have no responsibility. This makes you particularly tense and agitated. You need some fresh air to regain your good mood and stimulation.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you have struggled a lot in the last few days, also due to the opposite transit of Mercury which hindered your plans. Now you should try to get rid of the stress you have accumulated by perhaps having a little fun over the weekend.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 6 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Capricorn: after much reflection the time has come to rest the mind and then act.

