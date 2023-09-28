Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Friday 29 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to classify the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowFriday 29 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the moon is smiling at you so good news on the sentimental front. At work, good projects to develop together with someone from Leo or Sagittarius.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 29 September 2023), Venus will soon be your ally so stay positive towards love. At work we will have to start from scratch but, in a certain sense, it is better this way.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this September started with a bit of a crisis in love but it’s already starting to get better. At work, make plans for the future. You can build something special and important. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. You will be able to achieve great things.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, remain completely calm in love also because this is still a time of great confusion. Even at work there is chaos, you have to choose a side. You cannot be slothful and not take sides. Try to understand where you want to be.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 29 September 2023), various planets are on your side so no fear, love will smile at you. At work, don’t be hasty in your responses to colleagues, be more diplomatic.

FISH

Dear Pisces, with Venus no longer opposite, serenity returns to the couple. Mars is against you at work which creates a bit of nervousness but with the right commitment everything will be resolved.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 29 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Aquarius: the stars smile at you and are on your side, so you have nothing to fear.

