Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Friday 22 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Friday 22 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you are going through a phase of ups and downs, but there is nothing to fear: stay calm and always stay on track. In love you may feel a little confused, but it is something temporary, calm will soon return. As for work, you will have to put in more effort.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 22 September 2023), you are going through a lucky period, sailing with the wind at your back. Your spirit of adventure is definitely high, there’s nothing that can stop you now. The work is progressing very well. In love almost everything turns out right.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are wondering why things aren’t going the way you would like… You are getting carried away by your adventurous spirit, but you have to be careful because you could put your finances in crisis.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, there is no stability for you at this moment. In love everything proceeds normally, nothing exceptional, we have fallen into routine a bit, perhaps a jolt is needed every now and then to revive the relationship. As far as work is concerned, things aren’t going as well as you would like and your finances aren’t as stable either.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 22 September 2023), you are heading towards a period of ups and downs. The level of compatibility with others is high. At work you need to be more attentive and concentrated. Love promises well, there are no particular problems on the horizon, rather you should take care of your inner balance…

FISH

Dear Pisces, your ability to adapt and your emotionality are in the foreground. Luck is not on your side, you have had proof of this, but this should not discourage you. Love is going quite well.

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: you are going through a lucky period, you sail with the wind at your back.

