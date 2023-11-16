Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Friday 17 November 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, this is the right time to distance yourself from people who love to provoke or put you in difficulty. Sunday will also be a reward for those who are trying to redeem themselves after a somewhat gray period. Those who have been stuck for a long time will now finally be able to resume their journey.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 17 November 2023), you should try to pay more attention and dedicate more time to the person you love. Lately you have only focused on your daily commitments and forgotten everything else. Venus in the sign stimulates new encounters.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, hold on for a little longer. Sunday will be crucial for those who are trying to improve their position. You will finally have an edge especially if you are working on a project that enhances your creativity. Couples in crisis will finally be able to recover, unless one of them is really tired…

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, perhaps you are being too stubborn about your positions and this attitude, in the long run, could hurt the susceptibilities of others. You will have to avoid making risky choices for your future at least until the first part of next year. You are dedicating too much time to work with the result of neglecting your dearest loved ones.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 17 November 2023), many things will soon be unlocked for your zodiac sign too. If you have a project at stake, many obstacles that have prevented its evolution will now be easily overcome, leaving the field free.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the next three days must be dedicated in a particular way to your dearest loved ones. This is the right time for a definitive clarification in love. With Jupiter and Saturn favorable, new projects will also be favored as long as you have a little patience and know how to wait for the right times for some favorable “joints” to mature.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, NOVEMBER 17 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Pisces: the next three days must be dedicated in a particular way to your dearest loved ones.

