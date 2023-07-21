Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Saturday July 22, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowSaturday July 22, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, the weekend brings a little melancholy into your days. Unplug everything to recharge the batteries. Ideas are always many, as are thoughts, but it’s better to take a moment to relax.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 22 July 2023), there is good news for the sentimental sphere, the moon is no longer against it and passion will skyrocket. At work, come forward and make requests.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the moon is opposite so pay close attention in love because you will be attacked by doubts. At work, collaborations are favored but it is better to take a few days off before returning. You will see that soon everything is fine.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love there are a few problems but you should discuss them calmly with your partner and, if there is no longer compatibility, put an end to a story. At work there is indecision but soon you will have to make a choice. Figure out which way to go and you won’t be disappointed.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Saturday 22 July 2023), the moon therefore supports you, an excellent time for love. At work you have to act while the stars are good. You will be able to take away great satisfactions in every field. Excellent earning opportunities too.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the day is very beautiful so it’s better not to fall into futile controversies. Stay calm at work and with the right concentration you will be able to do everything. You will see that everything is fixed sooner than expected and you will breathe a sigh of relief.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, JULY 22nd 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox tomorrow, is that of Scorpio: good news is coming and many satisfactions in every field.

