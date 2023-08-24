Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Friday 25 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Friday 25 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, a subdued weekend is coming. Be careful not to make the wrong meetings, also because there could be economic problems concerning the family. But the future will be better, now you have to regain some physical shape.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 25 August 2023), the Moon will be favorable tomorrow and Saturday. Your only concern will be the people who give you trouble from time to time. These are exes, or partners with whom you have had too many discussions.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this period allows you to recover, especially if there is an important story at stake. New loves can also arise suddenly. Someone may even have made a special meeting in June.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the Moon is in your sign on Friday 25 August 2023. You are not lacking in the ability and will to act. When you decide to carry on a project, it’s hard to stop. Anyone who has closed a story in the last few months is now thinking only of personal success.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 25 August 2023), you have the feeling that you have not received enough compared to what you have given. Generally you are not the budget type, but you too need some guarantees. You are doing a lot, but not everything depends on you and this annoys you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there are tensions these days, but this is also normal, especially if you have to start an important project from September. There may have been some moments of discomfort on Thursday and Friday, but with a little courage and goodwill we can still go ahead.

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Sagittarius: new loves can also be born suddenly.

