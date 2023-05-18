Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Friday May 19, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that we then find online. But what to rank the stars for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowFriday May 19, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, have you had any arguments? Soon you will be able, if you wish, to mend relations. Collaborations are less difficult to manage and Jupiter hasn’t been opposite for a few days now, so you can start negotiations and contacts. From now on, new paths will open up.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 19 May 2023), the Moon will soon be on your side and unpredictable loves could arise. If you have an independent occupation, try to conclude a negotiation. Jupiter in opposition could force you to change roles or groups.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the best period for feelings will start next month, in June. You don’t mind taking risks and you are also a person who loves to get back into the game, even starting all over again if necessary. There will be more opportunities later this month.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the opposition of Venus brings out the distances even in long-standing couples. Jupiter is favorable and this brings advantages in practical aspects. Work? Sometimes it’s not easy to get along with all the partners and collaborators, but you can always explain your point of view.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Friday 19 May 2023), from the month of June all love stories that have no reason to exist will be questioned. Try to keep economic issues under control. From June, Venus will begin a critical transit that will last until the beginning of October.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the best day will be Sunday, also because Venus is favorable. Try to eliminate impossible situations with people who can only complicate things. Creativity in this period will really be your forte. On the weekend, look for serenity and balance.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, MAY 19 2023, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox of tomorrow, is that of Libra: in the short term you will be able, if you wish, to mend relations.

