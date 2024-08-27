Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Wednesday 28 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowWednesday, August 28, 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in these hours of late August you will feel particularly energetic and eager for adventure. It is the right time to explore new opportunities both at work and in your private life. Avoid making impulsive decisions. Physical activity will help you release excess energy.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday, August 28, 2024), you are looking for stability and this could be the ideal day to strengthen some important foundations. As for work, avoid being too rigid in your ideas: greater flexibility will benefit you.

Dear Gemini, your mind will be particularly active in these hours of late August making you inclined to new projects and initiatives. Try not to waste energy in too many directions and concentrate on what is truly important to you. As for work, good opportunities could arise that will require commitment and dedication.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the next few hours you may feel more sensitive than usual, more vulnerable to criticism. Avoid unnecessary conflicts, especially with family members or those closest to you. As for work, it is time to show off your organizational and leadership skills.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday, August 28, 2024), a favorable day to show off your qualities and get the recognition you deserve. As for work, your ideas will be well received and you could receive interesting proposals. In love, passion is sky-high.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, tomorrow, August 28, will be a good day to dedicate to taking care of yourself and your personal needs. As for work, you may feel a little under pressure, try to stay calm and focus on the details that will make the difference.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 28, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Leo: a favorable day to show off your qualities. Love? Passion through the roof!

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK