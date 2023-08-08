Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday 9 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowWednesday 9 August 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, if you’ve been in a relationship for some time, you may start to feel a little monotony. At work it is better not to get overwhelmed by a bad mood, try to stay positive.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 9 August 2023), these are particular days where anxiety could take over. Attention. At work there are interesting news and some changes that will mess up your life a bit.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, after a moment of stress, peace of mind finally arrives in your private life. You feel lighter and more proactive. Grit your teeth at work because the holidays are just around the corner.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you’ve been feeling a little tired lately and emotionally dissatisfied. Try not to be too negative but see the beauty in the things you have. At work you are full of things to do but for now you have to carry on.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 9 August 2023), in love things are in motion and always subject to sudden changes. Beware of fear which is the only thing that can block you. At work you only have to face a few small problems before the breakthrough.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are a bit confused in love and you need to clarify your ideas as soon as possible. At work it is better not to trust others too much, they could make you some unexpected tricks.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, AUGUST 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Gemini: you come from a difficult period, but now you have taken your life back in hand.

