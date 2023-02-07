Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday February 8, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowWednesday February 8, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you need to keep your eyes open and keep calm due to some conflicts with your partner. But since March she has been recovering. As far as work is concerned, the situation is improving and news is on the way.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 8 February 2023), good for love with a favorable moon that gives beautiful emotions and favors meetings. There may be some discussions with colleagues at work, but it is enough to speak clearly to resolve everything.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, improve the situation in love only after mid-week with the entry of the moon in your sign. You still have to have a little patience. At work there are open negotiations that should be closed.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, tranquility returns to your love life after a somewhat heavy period. At work you have to pay attention and recharge your batteries because a somewhat tiring period is coming.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 8 February 2023), be careful in love because on this day you have a bad mood. Everything is going well at work and you will see the fruits of your labor very soon.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, good in love with favorable moon and mars but better not to let your guard down. There’s an air of change at work and that’s exactly what you wanted.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, FEBRUARY 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Cancer: serenity returns in love after a rather complex and difficult period.

