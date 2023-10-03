Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday 4 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love expect some moments of tension due to an opposite Venus. On the good work for new projects, keep riding the wave. You will see that little by little everything will fall into place and you will achieve great things in every field. Roll up your sleeves.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 4 October 2023), be careful because there is a lot of nervousness in the air and it could affect your sentimental situation. At work there is a lot of stress but you have to grit your teeth.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love everything goes well and the stars help those who are looking for a soul mate. There is a bit of tiredness at work but you have achieved great results. Only in this way will you be able to get great satisfaction.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love you need to stay calm and not make risky choices. You risk jeopardizing a long-standing history. You will see that little by little everything will be fine. At work, continue to work as always even if Jupiter is against you. Donuts don’t always come out with a hole.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 4 October 2023), with the opposite moon maximum attention to matters of the heart. At work you are full of creativity but also expect some small obstacles to overcome.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the stars speak of love arguments but you should try to resolve them. At work, be very attentive to your colleagues, don’t trust them. There are those who will try at all costs to put a spanner in your works.

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Gemini: in love everything goes for the best. Furthermore, you will be able to get great satisfaction from your work.

