Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday December 28, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowWednesday December 28, 2022, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love this is a period that requires greater attention and caution, so go very slowly, with leaden feet. As far as work is concerned, interesting solutions are on the way.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 28 December 2022), the end of December will mark a recovery for feelings so don’t lock yourself at home. As far as work is concerned, you are undecided, there is no shortage of proposals but you have to make a choice.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love you could meet a nice, interesting person. Don’t hold back and let your feelings speak for you. As for the work, news in sight.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, interesting sky for those who have recently met a person and want to deepen the bond. As far as work is concerned, there will be some important reconfirmations.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 28 December 2022), yours is a sky that speaks of love, why don’t you organize something pleasant together with your partner?

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during tomorrow’s day – December 28, 2022 – in love, try to show yourselves more understanding and avoid useless discussions. As far as work is concerned, it’s time to do an overhaul and let go of all that weighs heavily.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, DECEMBER 28, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Gemini: don’t hold back and let your feelings speak for you. As for the work, news in sight.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK