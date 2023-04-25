Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Wednesday April 26, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, the Moon is making the heart of those born under this sign lighter than usual: you have an easier love life and less bickering than usual. Those who are already in a couple could soon find a complicity that he believed lost. Very passionate weekend.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 26 April 2023), you are experiencing several days of reflection. Many unclear situations in the last month have prompted you to reevaluate some aspects of your life. Try to understand what you really want and the best way forward to live with serenity.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Venus ignites your love prospects: passion and romance on the horizon. Assess the situation rationally and don’t lose your head. Those who already have a partner will be able to take advantage of it to celebrate love with originality.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, your tomorrow will also be a romantic sky, you will be overwhelmed by passion and favored in love conquests. Leave the stress of the office behind…

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 26 April 2023), over the next few hours you will feel a lot of warmth and you will have many opportunities to reconnect with the people you love, rekindle dead friendships and recall nostalgic moments. Relax and reevaluate certain parts of your life.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, flexibility is the watchword. Be prepared to accept awkward positions, you have long-term goals and don’t put your foot down right now. If you have to act, do it calmly and precisely. Calm.

The sign luckier among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Aries: the Moon is making the hearts of those born under this sign lighter than usual.

