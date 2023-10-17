Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Wednesday 18 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts which are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Wednesday 18 October 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, during these hours of October you have a great desire to act, to do, to get involved and make up for lost time… But be careful not to overdo it. Don’t make any risky moves, not even on Saturday and Sunday which will be testing days.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 18 October 2023), try to take better care of your body and not ask too much of yourself, especially in a period like this in which your stability is greatly put to the test. trial. Love is becoming the protagonist again, giving you back your smile and making you “breathe” from the numerous matters to keep under control.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you have been a little nervous lately, this Wednesday will unfortunately prove to be agitated and will bring doubts in love and in relationships with others. You have recently moved on and put a relationship behind you, or there have been profound changes on an emotional level, and the watchword now is “prudence”.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, over the next few hours your emotions will make a big leap forward, you will have the clear sensation of feeling better and being able to do what you couldn’t do before. After the 23rd, job confirmations and positive responses will arrive for those who have made a request. In love it would be important to understand what you really want.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Wednesday 18 October 2023), over the next few hours you will be kissed by the favorable Moon: great emotions or interesting projects can take you far… However, be careful to protect yourself from an economic point of view, do not squander your resources and maintain clarity despite Jupiter’s dissonance.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are dealing with a sky of small insecurities, something should be done to find a little more inner stability and get out of the “crisis”: the first aspect to torment you is that of work, especially if recently there have been disputes with a boss or co-worker.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, OCTOBER 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Leo: you will be kissed by the favorable Moon. Great emotions or interesting projects can take you far.

