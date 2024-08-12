Paolo Fox Horoscope Tomorrow | Tuesday 13 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Many Italians every day go looking for the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions live on TV (he is often a guest on Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (for years he has had a column on LatteMiele). Predictions that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowTuesday, August 13, 2024, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, this time of year you want a well-deserved vacation to relieve the stress of intense work or practice. A trip to a new and distant country will be a welcome distraction. Pay attention to your emotions during this time. Don’t take things for granted, even if there are no relationships in crisis.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday, August 13, 2024), Mercury is in opposition. This astrological situation does not allow you to do what you want. The stars advise you to be patient. However, this day is blessed by Venus, so you could meet someone new. Singles have the opportunity to meet new people. Something special awaits you at work.

Dear Gemini, this is a period of recovery. The Moon is a favorable aspect that pushes you to pay more attention to collaborations and positive agreements for business. On the romantic front, this is the time to stand out. Don’t take things too seriously in the coming hours. At work, think carefully before making a decision.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, some conflict will be resolved with an inconvenience or a misunderstanding from the past. Clarify your position in the coming days. At work, unexpected events may occur, but it is good to face everything with optimism and serenity. In love, new encounters may await you.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday, August 13, 2024), you have the opportunity to bet on yourself in a new context. It could be a winning choice. Don’t be afraid to try new things and use your great spirit of initiative to start a new adventure. Monday could be an important day for your love life. As for work, you could have a good idea.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, your ambitions often remain secret. You do not want pressure from others. You are now getting encouraging results, so stay the course. Soon Venus will enter your zodiac sign and will guide you to see if relationships are still alive. On the work front, you may need the help of a colleague or a trusted person.

TOMORROW’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 13, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is Leo: you are back to roaring. You can bet on your abilities and chances of success.

TOMORROW’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK