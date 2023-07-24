Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Tuesday July 25, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrowTuesday July 25, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, in the first part of tomorrow the Moon will be against. In the afternoon, however, the situation will improve significantly. From the 29th of the month Mercury will begin a new transit: it will no longer be possible to postpone a choice. Singles will have to get busy this summer, because interesting news is on the way.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 25 July 2023), these are complicated days. The Sun is dissonant, but fortunately from Friday Mercury will no longer be in opposition. Anyone who is a little anxious about an economic or work problem. Soon you will have to make important choices and you will also have to bear responsibilities.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, on this Tuesday there is a positive tension in the air, to be exploited both in love and at work. There is a slowdown in professional matters and many projects that you have in mind now can only be realized in the second half of the year.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you wake up with a certain energy and the Sun gives you a certain ability to decide. Wednesday there will be a moment of great agitation, also because lately you have to think more about others than about yourself. In these days many are asking you for help and although you are a generous person, you will need to put some boundaries, to give space to others.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 25 July 2023), recovery period. If there are issues to be resolved, take advantage of the favorable Moon until the 27th of the month. You have overcome several obstacles even with Saturn in opposition. Some people you love have been through challenges, but with your help, they’ve overcome them.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the Moon is in your sign and the Sun is favorable in these 24 hours. On a physical level, you could take a kind of relaxing break, at least for the entire month of August. This will allow you to start again with more determination in September.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, JULY 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Virgo: the Moon is in the sign and the Sun is favorable in these 24 hours.

