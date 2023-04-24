Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Tuesday, April 25, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Paolo Fox's horoscope for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo:

ARIES

Dear Aries, if you’ve broken up for some time, it’s time to reopen your heart to love: the person you’ve been waiting for could appear around the corner. On the professional side, a new job is in the air.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 25 April 2023), take advantage of this day of celebration, perhaps in front of a barbecue, to meet new people. You may find interesting personalities, both in terms of relationships and work.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, those who have broken up could find the right time to start again with a new relationship. At work, results and gratification are slow in coming: we need to speed up the times.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, faced with the difficulties of love, you need to move forward and not throw yourself down. It’s useless anyway. In the working world, unexpected opportunities could arise to be seized on the fly.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 25 April 2023), you are going through a moment of love crisis: passion is missing, but this could rekindle if you know how to put stress aside. Thoughts, in love, also come from the unhappiness of a job that doesn’t convince you.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love, the crisis is leading you to leave each other: perhaps dividing the streets becomes the best solution for both. Among the topics of discord, your job: no rewards, too much stress and anger you bring home.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of Taurus: it could be the right occasion to meet new people. And then often from what comes what.

