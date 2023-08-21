Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow | Tuesday, August 22, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TOMORROW – Every day many Italians go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his predictions on live TV (he is often a guest on Rai broadcasts such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (he has had a column on LatteMiele for years). Forecasts that are then reported online by various newspapers. What do the stars predict for tomorrow? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, the month of August represents a pause for reflection for you, which however does not mean that you necessarily have to sit still. You are studying the best way to overcome the difficulties that have arisen in recent months and, despite some setbacks, there will be no shortage of reconfirmations for the job!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 22 August 2023), for a few hours you will still be a little subdued, there is something wrong and you are conditioned by stress; this speech especially concerns those who have to reorganize finances because income has decreased or because there have been too many expenses.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, interesting stars, the recovery phase continues and especially those who have their own business will benefit from it. During these days you can also get closer to feelings, especially if there has been a recent estrangement (from you or from your partner it is indifferent).

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you feel dazed on this day at the end of August, there is still a little agitation due to what happened between Saturday and Sunday: put everything behind you and look ahead with confidence and optimism.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow (Tuesday 22 August 2023), you are nervous and agitated but these feelings must be put aside at least until mid-week: there is a strong risk that you will be conditioned by provocations, responsibilities or anxiety about future choices to be made. Since you like to test people, to understand how much they are fond of you, the advice is to wait until the 24th before raising a fuss…

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, interesting days await you in which you can adopt a winning strategy: between March and April you were unhappy or lost, now you have learned from your mistakes and understood that you must not overreact. Let things happen and then evaluate later what is important to do.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TOMORROW, AUGUST 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for tomorrow, is that of the Virgin: interesting days await you.

